



The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that six persons lost their lives, while 14 others sustained injuries in a multiple road crash at Upper Iweka Road, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Onitsha on Wednesday.

Mr Kunapayi Adodele, the Sector Commander of the corps in Anambra, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha.

He said that a total of 20 persons were involved in the accident, which occurred at about 4.00p.m.

“Yes, there was a fatal accident that involved an articulated vehicle loaded with kerosene which lost control and rammed into seven other vehicles at Tracas Motor Park along the Upper Iweka Road.

“Six persons, four males and two females died instantly while 14 others sustained injuries.

“The victims were taken to Toronto Hospital and Borromew Hospital Onitsha,” he said.

He also added that the affected vehicles had been towed away for further investigations.

However, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Prof. Peter Katch, said the organisation evacuated seven corpses to Toronto Hospital Morgue, while four persons sustained injuries.

“A tanker loaded with kerosene lost control and rammed into people and killed a lot of them from MCC Bus Stop down to Peace Motor Park gate.

“Seven dead people were deposited at Toronto Hospital Mortuar, and one other person we took to the hospital is still receiving treatment.

“Three other injured people are at Beater Hospital along Onitsha-Owerri Road.

“That is the number of causalities recorded by the Nigerian Red Cross Society,” Katchy said.

Also, an eyewitness told NAN that fuel tanker lost control at MCC bus stop along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway and jumped from the expressway to the service lane.

The source said the tanker crushed everything on its way until it finally stopped inside a drainage.

“The tanker driver ran away immediately after the incident for fear of being mobbed,” the source added.