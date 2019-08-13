<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 21-year old nursing mother has reportedly died while attempting to save her father from a tree fall in Umungada, Umuomaku, Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, Chinwendu Ike, was crushed by the weight of her father, Mr. Samuel Ike, while falling from a pear tree.

Her mother, Franca, said the deceased was inside the house when the father climbed the tree. She was attracted by the father’s cry for help as he clung desperately to the tree’s branch.

Franca, who said she had severally warned her husband against climbing trees on Sundays, regretted that such warnings were not heeded.

She said: “That Sunday, Samuel defied my warning. He was on the tree plucking pears when the branch he was standing broke. He fell on another branch and as he clung unto that branch helplessly, he started calling for help.

“Chinwendu, who heard the call, ran to the backyard and saw her falling father who had already slipped from the second branch. As she stretched her hands to catch him, his head hit her on the chest.”

The deceased was confirmed dead in the hospital few days later.

It was gathered that the deceased was later buried in the compound, while the pear tree was cut by relatives.

One person died and 18 others were injured in an accident on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

The accident involved two commercial buses which had a head-on collision. One of the buses lost one of its tyres.

Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Pascal Anigbo, who confirmed the incident, said: “A head-on collision by two buses this morning at the Umunya-Nteje axis of the Enugu-Onitsha expressway claimed a life and injured 18 persons.

“The accident happened when a driver lost control after his bus lost a tyre, causing it to collide with another bus.”

Anigbo said the injured persons have been taken to a nearby hospital while the body was deposited at the morgue.