Prosecuting witness, Hassan Seidu, during the continuation of trial in-chief, in the ongoing trial of Nicholas Ashinze, former aide to ex-National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, told Federal High Court, Abuja, presided by Justice Okon Abang, how the Commission was able to recover exhibit (i) 43 and (i) 44, containing alleged money transfers and lists of beneficiaries and their account numbers in the course of investigation.

At the resumed trial on Friday, March 20, 2020, Seidu in his testimony was led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Offem Uket. He narrated that exhibit (i) 44 is one paper document written with red ink, dated April 17, 2014, and that the documents have account numbers of individuals, Corporate organizations and Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

According to him, the names of the persons, entities and NGOs are Unity Continental Nig. Ltd, represented by the 4th defendant, Law Partners & Associates, represented by the 3rd defendant, Sologic Integrated Services, represented by Vibrant Resources, and Helpline Organization.

He revealed that the amount of money written on the list in the document was found to be exactly the amount transferred to the various banks, through Geonel Integrated Service Ltd’s accounts in Enterprise Bank, now Heritage bank.

The prosecution witness also explained that N120million was transferred from Geonel account in Enterprise bank, now Heritage Bank, to the account of Unity Continental in Zenith Bank, represented by the first defendant.

He added that another N550million was also transferred from the account of Geonel to the account of Law Partners & Associates represented by Edidong Idiong; N100million was transferred from the account of Geonel to the account of Vibrant Resource in Guaranty Trust Bank, GTB.





According to the witness, there was another transfer of N120million to the account of Sologic Integrated Services, in Diamond Bank and another N500million transferred from the account of Helpline Organization in Diamond Bank on the same day, April 17, 2014, with the second defendant’s signature to the account in Heritage Bank.

Seidu said that among the list of names mentioned in exhibit (i) 44, it was only Helpline Organization’s transactions that was transferred on Bank instruction. He added that N1.390billion which was contained on the exhibit document was the same amounts on the red ink which were transferred by Geonel Integrated to the listed accounts.

According to him, further investigation revealed that the names of the persons, entities and NGO were supplied by the officials in the office of the NSA to Nicholas Ashinze, the first defendant.

According to Seidu, several items were discovered during the execution of search warrant at Nicholas Ashinze residence on N0, 67, Vision Court Estate, Apo Abuja.

Counsel to the first defendant, Ernest Nwoye, however, objected when the prosecution counsel tendered the Exhibit (i) 43, in evidence.

According to Nwoye, Section 36, subsection 6a, of the 1999, Constitution, stated that a defendant, “shall be given adequate time and facility for the preparation of his intent, been that the documents were never part of the documents initially tendered in evidence to avoid surprises in court”.

Justice Abang, thereafter, adjourned till May 7 and 8, 2020, for continuation of hearing and to enable the prosecution to further respond to the argument before the Court.