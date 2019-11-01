<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The operatives of Ekiti State Police Command have arrested Davies Noel, a 52-year-old staff of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Department of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti, for allegedly defiling his own daughter.

Davies was arrested after the girl revealed the deeds of her father to her school teacher in the class during a lesson on sex education.

According to her, her father started making advances and caressing her breast after he told her she was special to him.

The school management reported the case to the Chairperson of the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Ekiti State chapter, Mrs. Seyi Ojo, who ensured the apprehension of the suspect and handed him over to the police.

In a statement by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the suspect confessed to the crime.

Davies said he carried the act on his daughter out of foolishness and pleaded for forgiveness.

“The suspect had been having unlawful carnal knowledge of his biological daughter of 12 years for over three (3) years.

“The suspect was arrested on the 29th of October, 2019 by our operatives after thorough investigation.

“However, the suspect confessed to committing the crime.

“He is being detained at the police headquarters in Ado Ekiti capital city pending the time he will face litigation and will be charged to court upon conclusion of our investigation,” the statement read.