<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A 28-year-old man, Temitope Ajayi, on Monday appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for allegedly assaulting his own son.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is being tried on one count of assault.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on September 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti.

He alleged that his neighbour reported the matter at the Police station.

Apata told the court that the accused assaulted his own four-year-old son because he defecated on his body.

He alleged that the defendant beat up the child and inflicted injuries on his body.

<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab00b666&cb=372633535272822922938363633' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=8&cb=372633535272822922938363633&n=ab00b666' border='0' alt=''/></a>

He said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the accused in prison to enable him study the case file and the witnesses at the next hearing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge, but his counsel, Mr. Gboyega Abiola, urged the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs. Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until October 24 for hearing.