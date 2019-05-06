<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Makurdi Magistrate’s court in Benue State on Monday remanded one Solomon in prison for alleged culpable homicide and attempt to commit suicide.

The Magistrate, Mrs. J.O Ayia, ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Federal Prisons, Makurdi for further investigation.

The police prosecutor, Sergeant Godwin Ato told the court that the case was reported by one Laadi Solomon of Tse- Akpongu Mbagen in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State on April 20, 2019.

Ato said the complainant reported that the accused person, who is her husband, injected her four-month-old child with a liquid substance suspected to be Novan.

The complainant said the child later died on arrival at the Mbagen Community Health Centre Abwa, allegedly as a result of the injection.

Ato further told the court that the accused person later hanged himself in his room with a rope with the intention to kill himself but was rescued.

During the police investigation, the accused person was arrested and confessed to committing the crime.

The prosecution said the investigation into the matter was still ongoing and asked the court for another date for mention.

He said the offence contravened section 222 and 232 of the penal code law of Benue state 2004.

The case was later adjourned to May 31 for further mention.