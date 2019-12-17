<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Customs Service Niger Area command, on Tuesday, confirmed the killing of two officers of the command by armed gunmen while on duty.

Comptroller of Customs in charge of Niger/Kogi Area Command, Abba Yusuf Kassim, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna.

Kassim said, on Thursday, December 12, at 10pm, a team of patrol officers was attacked by armed bandits along the Lokoja-Okene Road.

He said the attack resulted to the death of two officers, Assistant Superintendent of Customs, S. Ohiremen, and Assistant Superintendent of Customs Two, S.M. Omale.

Kassin added that another officer, Deputy Superintendent of Customs, H.I. Oladapo, sustained gunshot injury.

“The injured officer was quickly moved to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, for medical attention.

“We are pained by the sad development and share in the grief of losing fellow officers, colleagues, brothers, husbands, and fathers.

“We will continue to work with other sister agencies in identifying the armed bandits in connection with the attack on our officers.

“Anyone found guilty will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Kassim said.