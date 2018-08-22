A dusk to dawn curfew has been imposed on Twon-Brass in Bayelsa State following a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the riverine area, which led to the death of at least two persons on Monday.

The bloody encounter, which also saw many suspected thugs from both parties injured, followed the recent disturbances in the Brass Local Government Area (LGA), which were caused by a power tussle between the council Chairman, Victor Isaiah and the only APC member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny-Igoli.

In the latest incident, a spokesman of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide in the area was alleged to be one of those gruesomely cut down by their assailants.

But the state police spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said only one person died.

It was gathered that tension has continued to mount in the crisis-ridden area, with both party loyalists spoiling for war, compounded by the impending official declaration of one of the actors, Sunny-Igoli, for the Federal House of Representatives’ seat next weekend.

One version of the cause of the clash alleged that some thugs numbering about 10 entered the town through Odioma and were challenged by some IYC boys and APC boys, resulting in a fight.

However, declaring the curfew, Isaiah warned that anyone found violating it would be apprehended by the security agencies who are struggling to return peace to the area.

He added that all forms of meetings in the affected area had been cancelled until peace is restored.

“Following the recent disturbances in Twon-Brass, the Honourable Victor Isaiah Caretaker Chairman Brass Local Government Area, has declared a 9pm-6am indefinite emergency curfew in Twon-Brass with effect from today.

“To this end, all indigenes and residents of Twon-Brass are advised to stay indoors for their own safety, as security operatives have been directed to arrest anyone found to be violating the directive.

“Also all public gatherings or processions are prohibited during this period,” the chairman said.