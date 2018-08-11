Four cult members have been killed in a renewed supremacy battle between two rival cult groups in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

It was learnt that one of the cult groups on Friday killed one of the victims, identified simply as God-do-well, from Delta State.

The victim, said to be 34 years old, was reportedly attacked with machetes and left in the pool of his blood by a rival gang at the Swali Market in the Yenagoa metropolis.

The assailants, numbering about 40, were said to have killed their victim to avenge the murder of three of their members by the deceased’s gang.

It was gathered that the killers stormed the market, shot indiscriminately to scare traders and later apprehended their target and murdered him gruesomely.

On the day the three members were killed, suspected cultists were said to have raided a section of the market following unresolved disputes.

A petty trader, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, described the raid as terrible, saying the three victims were killed mercilessly.

He said, “It was a terrible situation when hoodlums stormed the market, around the zone where tubers of yam are sold. A middle-aged man was killed with a machete.

They left a machete in his head.

“The next street after the market, two other members of the same gang were also killed the same day, we now live in fear of the unknown because we don’t know their next moves.

“We are not secured because these cultists are always in this area and there’s no security patrol team around. They usually come to the market, smoke Indian hemp, gamble and sometimes rob traders of their money and valuables.”

Also, a source, who claimed to have witnessed the killing of God-do-well, said the victim was recently released from prison.

The source, who did not want his name mentioned, said, “He told us that he renounced cultism. He said it was the reason he was hustling to survive at the market. But some people said he was still hanging around with the bad boys in the area.

“I think they just killed him to provoke his gang. All these bad boys are always seen around this market on a daily basis. They know themselves because they are always in the market area.

“They either come to harass people for money or beg for meat. They even sometimes assist in slaughtering the cows to earn money. There is no gain in all these their rubbish.”

Most of the traders, who were apprehensive, pleaded with the security agents to come to their aid by providing security at the market.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat, said only two suspected cultists were killed in the clash.

Butswat added that the police had beefed up security around the market.