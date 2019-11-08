<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anxiety has continued to trail Thursday’s killing of one Godwin Thomas, who was shot by suspected cultists in Ndiya Ikot Ukah Community of Nsit Udium Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Thomas was shot dead at a wedding ceremony which was attended by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the suspected cultists stormed the venue of the ceremony shortly after the governor left and killed their victim.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel has expressed sadness over the incident and directed security agents to fish out perpetrators of the crime.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh, said Governor Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the family of deceased, promising his administration’s commitment to safety and protection of lives of the people.

The statement reads “The attention of Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to an unfortunate incident at Ndiya Ikot Ukab, Nsit Ubium LGA where an innocent life was lost yesterday.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel is deeply saddened by the tragic event at the end of an otherwise joyous occasion.

“He has, therefore, directed security agencies to fish out and prosecute whoever was responsible for the unwarranted loss of innocent life.

“Commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Governor reiterates his administration’s commitment to the continued protection of lives and property within the boundaries of the state.

Efforts to speak with the Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon, was not possible as of press time as he was not responding to calls to his phones.