A final year student of the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) was brutally killed on Monday morning.

The victim identified as James, was shot and macheted in front of his department.

He was allegedly killed by a cult group thought to be ‘Axe Men’.

Police PRO Irene Igbo said they were yet to be briefed about the incident but would begin investigation.

James is said to be a 500-level student of electronic engineering.