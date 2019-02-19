



The ongoing cult war between the Aye and Eiye confraternities has led to the killing of eight persons in different parts of Bénin City and environs within the past three days.

On Monday night, one undergraduate identified as John Terry was killed along Upper Uwa Street off M.M Way Bénin City.

Sources said he was engaged as polling agent to one of the political parties in the February 16th botched general elections.

Eyewitnesses said Terry was beaten to death with rods and sticks by his assailants.

A father of four identified as Africa was on Tuesday morning hacked to death at Aifuwa Junction after shots fired at him did not penetrate his body.

The corpse of Africa was dumped at the Central Hospital mortuary.

At Three House area at Upper Sokponba in Ikpoba-Okha local government area, traders and shop owners scampered for safety as suspected cultists robbed passers-by and shot into the air.

Two boys belonging to rival cult group were shot dead.

A pharmaceutical shop owner who pleaded anonymity said over 20 persons ran into his shop when the shooting started and they laid on the floor to avoid being hit by stray bullets.

He said traders around the area now close their shops from 7:30pm since on Sunday.

According to him, “I was inside my shop when I received a call that I should lock my shop and go home because the area was about to scatter. As I stood up to tell my boys to lock up, I saw people running into my store to take refuge.

“All of us were on the floor while shootings were on. We later heard many people were robbed while two boys were killed.”

Another witness said policemen later stormed the area and started arresting innocent persons.

On Sunday night, the Manager of the hotel owned by Osaze Odemwingie, Osato Okunkpolor, was killed by cultists who engaged in a shootout.

In December last year, Governor Godwin Obaseki, has unveiled a new security architecture in the State, known as “Operation Wabaizigan” (Stop All Bad Things) with brand new 30 Hilux Vans, 50 Patrol Vehicles equipped with Communications gadgets, two APC vehicles and motorcycles.

Edo Police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the Police has set up security measures to make sure the city is safe and well protected.

On critics of the “Operation Wabaizigan”, Nwabuzor said it was too early to condemn the security outfit.

He urged residents in the state to be patient as the focus was on the general election.

A security source said the renewed killings since last Saturday are linked to the money released by political parties for the now postponed general elections.