A 14-year old girl was reportedly raped by a group of suspected cultists in Oba, Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects, numbering six were said to have lured her to an uncompleted building where they had carnal knowledge with her for two days.

It was gathered that the victim, a student, was drugged and abducted by the suspects who threatened her with two double barrel guns.

Confirming the incident, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Muhammed said the suspects had been arrested.

He said the suspects confessed to be members of Junior Vikings (JVC), adding that two arms were recovered in their possession.

He said, “At about 8:15pm, operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested one Chinedu Umera, 18, Uboh Oluebube, 16, Obute Chinwendu, 17 and Chukwuma Amazu, 18 years.

“Suspects and two others at large went to Anglican Girls School Oba on the 17/7/2019 at about 5:pm, drugged and abducted a 14-year old girl.

They took her to a building at Oba, robbed, threatened her with two double barrel guns and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her for two consecutive days.”

Mohammed revealed that the victim was taken to the hospital for medical attention, adding that the suspects would be charged after investigation were concluded.