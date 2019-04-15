<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Four cultists have been killed in Lekki area of Lagos as rival cult groups clashed, while the police have arrested two suspects in connection with the killings.

The head of one of the cultists was cut off, the police report.

According to Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana, on 14th April, 2019 at about 8.45am, Ogombo Police Station received a distress call that rival cult groups had a clash of supremacy along Abraham Adesanya, Lekki-Epe Expressway and that four members of Eiye cult gang were killed by Aye members.

He disclosed that two suspects were arrested in connection with the case and that they confessed to the commission of the crime.

“One axe with blood stains was recovered from the suspects. The four corpses were evacuated and deposited at Public mortuary for autopsy.

“All the corpses have matchete cuts with one of the corpses head severed but not taken away. Investigation is ongoing. The Command has launched a manhunt of the other fleeing cult members,” he said.