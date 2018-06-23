Two members of the cult group Black Axe Confraternity have been arrested in Oru, Ogun state, over the chilling murder of a 22 year-old student Oriade Adebisi and his girlfriend, Julian Eke Imaga.

Julian Imaga, 18 years-old and Adebisi were both students of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Ago Iwoye. They were killed on 28 May by the cultists, one of whom was a drop-out from the university. Their bodies have been recovered and sent to Ijebu-Ode General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

The cultists were arrested by operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP Abba Kyari, in collaboration, with Oyo State FSARS and Ogun State Police Command.

In a chilling post by Abba Kyari on his Facebook page, Oriade Adebisi was ambushed in Oru-Ijebu by the killer cultists in the night of 28 May, while driving in his Honda Crostour Car with Reg.No. FST 350 FA. He was in the company of his girlfriend Julian Eke Imaga. The incident happened after Adebisi had visited a friend of his identified as Akogun.

“All of a sudden as he was driving towards Oru junction, three armed men emerged on a motorcycle and whisked away the said Oriade Adebisi and his friend together with the car to unknown destination.

“On the receipt of this complaint on 3 June, Operatives of the IGP-Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by DCP ABBA Kyari in collaborations of Oyo state FSARS and Ogun state police command swiftly swooped on the hoodlums and two of the principal suspects Muritala Babatunde and Taiwo Rasak were subsequently arrested”, Kyari reported.

An iPhone X and with Etisalat sim and two pairs of canvas shoes belonging to the Adebisi were recovered from the first Muritala Babatunde.

The 29 year-old Babatunde, said to be the leader of the Black Axe Fraternity, also known as Aiye Fraternity, said in a confession he had nursed criminal intent on Adebisi for sometime before he attacked him on 28 May.

His grouse was that Adebisi did not recognise his ranking in the Aiye Fraternity and was giving another cult group money.

Here are the confessions of Babatunde and his accomplice Taiwo Razak:

MURITALA BABATUNDE “M” 29 YRS: He hails from Oru Ijebu in Ijebu North Local Government area of Ogun state. That he is a university dropped out and that while he was in the university at Ago iwoye , he was initiated into cultism called Black Axe confraternity popularly known as “AIYE”. That he is now the current Number one “AIYE” Ijebu-North axis and had in his possession two locally made pistols which He and his gang members normally use to perpetrate their nefarious acts.

He added that on 28/05/2018 at about 2300hrs, having noticed the said Oriade Adebisi’s movement along Oru-Ijebu junction , whom he had been nursing criminal intents against, he quickly called his gang members (Rasak Taiwo “m” aka IKU and Sodiq “m” ) and the said Oriade Adebisi and his girlfriend were kidnapped in his car and taken to the bush along Ijebu-ode Awa/Ibadan expressway where both of them were killed.

He confessed further that before Oriade Adebisi was killed , he ordered him to deactivate his password on his iPhone and he took the iPhone and two pairs of shoes from his and thereafter abandoned the car at the expressway having dumped their lifeless bodies in a bush at the back of uncompleted building where they were murdered. He Confessed that the late Victim whom he say was a Yahoo boy was giving money to a Rival cult group and was not giving him money and has not recognised him as the overall Cult leader of that area.

TAIWO RASAK “M” AGED 18YRS: He hails from Imota in Ikorodu LGA of Lagos state. He confessed that he was initiated into AIYE confraternity in year 2015. That he went to stay with the first suspect Muritala Babatunde at Oru-Ijebu who is the Number One in their confraternity. He added that on 28/05/2018 in the late hour of the night, Babatunde Muritala called him and one Sodiq “M” (cult member) to meet with him at Oru junction.

On their arrival, Babatunde Muritala told them that he wanted to kill Oriade Adebisi who has parted away with his money. He confessed that Muritala then called his girlfriend Seun Yetunde “F” who had been monitoring the said Oriade’s movement and she brought a bag that contained two guns and a cutlass. That Muritala then gave him one of the guns, handled one and handed over the cutlass to Sodiq while waiting patiently for Oriade to come. Few minutes oriade and his girlfriend arrived in a car. Suddenly, “we based him down with gun” he said. Muritala took over the steering having ordered the said Oriade and the girl to the backseat while himself and Sodiq were at the back seat with them and they drove off the junction. He added that they took them to the bush along the expressway where they were killed with planks and gun.