Two ‘cultists’ arrested for forcefully initiating student in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested two suspected members of Eiye confraternity for allegedly forcing a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (name withheld) into their group in Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the State.

The suspects: Owoseni Gbemisola and Ogunsola Ayo were arrested following a report by the student at Ago Iwoye divisional headquarters that he was lured to Ijebu Igbo by one Yemi Justice aka JP under the pretence of getting him a job.

The 21-year-old student explained that on getting to Ijebu Igbo, Yemi alongside the two suspects blindfolded and beat him before forcing him to be initiated into the Eiye cult group.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday.

Oyeyemi said that upon the report, the DPO Ago Iwoye division, SP Noah Adekanye, immediately detailed his detectives to go after the suspects and bring them to book.

He said, “The detectives there and then embarked on intelligence surveillance for the suspects, and their efforts paid off when Owoseni Gbemisola was sighted in Ago Iwoye where he was still threatening to get back to the complainant in order to bring him to their fold either he likes or not.”

“He was promptly arrested by the operatives who, unknown to him, were lurking around. His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice Ayo Ogunsola who was traced and apprehended in their hideout, while Yemi Justice who has since took to flight is being hunted for,” he added

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation, with the view to charging them to court as soon as possible.