A final year medical student of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, simply identified as Dr Einstein, alongside nine others were allegedly killed by cultists on Tuesday.

It was reported that the deaths resulted from a fight between two men at the venue of the graduation party of the students at Judges quarters in Ekpoma.

However, as other people were trying to stop the fight, one of the men, said his clothes had been torn by the peacemakers and he promised to make them pay for it.

It was reported that he left and later returned with his friends. They were all allegedly armed with guns. The angry man searched for the man, he had been fighting with earlier and on sighting him, he and his friends shot him and those, who had tried to make peace between them.

According to reports, about 10 people were killed, among who was Dr. Einstein, a final year medical student who would have been graduating next week.

Other casualties include one Ose Abulu, his girlfriend and Jerry Omobude, who was an engineering student of the institution.