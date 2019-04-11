<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police in Lagos have arrested 33 persons allegedly involved to the clash on Wednesday between two rival cult groups at Fadeyi-Onipanu area where two persons were killed.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, made this known in a statement on Thursday, and said that two locally-made short guns with 10 live cartridges and other dangerous weapons, including cutlasses and knives, were recovered.

According to Elkana, at about 11.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Onipanu Police Station received a distress call that members of rival cult groups from Alakara, Mushin, Onipanu and Shomolu were armed with dangerous weapons.

He said the suspected cultists engaged themselves in a fierce supremacy fight at Fadeyi, Onipanu, along Ikorodu road.

“During the scuffle, one Tobi Kuti suspected to be one of the hoodlums and one Samuel Geofrey of DTD Services, Apapa, who was caught in the web were killed by the hoodlums.

“Patrol teams and operatives of Tactical Units were promptly deployed to the scene. The teams swiftly contained the situation and restored normalcy to the area.

“The command has deployed more resources to the affected areas for manhunt of other fleeing members of the gangs. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zubairu Muazu, had called on parents to monitor the activities of their children, especially those who engaged in cult activities and gang groupings.

He said that the command was duty-bound to deal decisively with criminal elements in line with the law and protect the lives of people of Lagos state.