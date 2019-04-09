<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A gang of hoodlums suspected to be cultists in the early hours of Tuesday invaded Agbonchia community in Eleme local government in Rivers State leaving in their trails deaths and pains.

Among their victims is a father of six children who was shot dead while his wife also sustained bullet wounds in the attacks by the gun wielding cultists.

A Port Harcourt based online publisher and a Pastor, posted on his facebook time line this morning: “The news from Eleme this morning is just unbearable. My little sister has been made a widow! Her 6 children made fatherless. Unknown gunmen shot dead her husband in their residence at Agbonchia.

“A sad story for me to tell! She had bullets nesting in her arm, which doctors have just extracted. Right now at the hospital. The gunmen swept through that Eleme enclave and sniffed life out of many.”

Agbonchia community is latest to be invaded in the last one week. Other communities so far ravaged by gangs of cults include: Choba, Elakahia, Rumuodohia, Rumuolumeni in Obio-Akpor local government (and a suburb of Port Harcourt) in Rivers, Rumuechem in Emohua, and Communities in Khana local government among others.

Meanwhile, sequel to the breach in security within Agbonchia community the Local Government Chairman, Philip Okparaji, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew from 6pm to 6am within the area with immediate effect.

“The Chairman, having also noticed the use of motorcycles by some of these criminal elements to commit atrocities and escape with ease, also placed a ban on the use motorcycles between 6pm to 6am. The order takes effect from today, the 9th of April, 2019 till further notice.”

In press statement, Nwafor Oji Awala, Press Secretary, of Eleme Local Government Council said to ensure the safety of lives and properties within Agbonchia and its environs, residents were advised to exercise restraint and remain calm and report any suspicious movements to law enforcement agencies.

The deployment of security personnel to all flash points within the area has also been directed to ensure compliance with the order and to avert any further breach of law and order.

At time of filing this report the actual number of casualties has not been ascertained as the Police have not reacted to the invasion.