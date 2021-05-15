Men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kwara State Command, on Saturday, arrested six suspected members of two rival cult groups in Ilorin, the state capital.

The suspects, who are members of ‘Abata’ and ‘Aye’ cult groups, were about to strike at Dada in Okelele area of Ilorin when the NSCDC operatives swooped on them and arrested them.

The suspects are Raheem Jamiu (18),Abdullahi Azeez (20) Sulaimon Folawiyo (18), Saheed Samad (18), Sanni Samsudeen (16), and Jamiu Isa (19).

Five of the suspects, according to NSCDC account, are from Kwara State while only Samad is an indigene Oyo State.





The PUNCH gathered that the suspected members of ‘Aye’ group were on a vengeance mission as two of their colleagues were said to have been injured following a misunderstanding between them and members of ‘Abata’ group during the just concluded Ramadan fast.

Public Relations officer of NSCDC in the state, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects said, “It was a serious battle but only six of them were arrested.”

Afolabi added, “According to them, the misunderstanding started during the Ramadan fast when two members of the ‘Aye’ were deeply injured. The Abata group decided to strike back today. They met very close to the river in that area. Part of the tools used were axes, cutlasses and knives. Saheed Samad and Sanni Samsudeen were seriously wounded.”