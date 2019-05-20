<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A cult clash has claimed 10 lives in Kono-Bowe, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Also, houses of suspected cult members from the area were said to have been set ablaze.

Community sources told newsmen that a cult gang, suspected to be members of Icelanders, had invaded the community at about 4.30am on Sunday in what looks like a reprisal attack.

The source said the rampaging cultists, on approaching community, shot sporadically, killing more that 10 persons on the spot.

“It was around 4.30am on Sunday when we started hearing sporadic gunshots. Some of the residents who were fast asleep suddenly woke from their sleep and started running for dear lives. We learnt that the gunmen were cultists who were on a reprisal mission”

“Many innocent persons, who tried to escape from the attackers, were killed in a cross fire. They also set some houses ablaze. From the statistics we have gathered so far, more than 10 persons were killed,” he said.

He said that the incident caused pandemonium in the area just as residents fled from the community.

When contacted, Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relation Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story.

He said only five persons were killed in the attack.

Omoni said that men of the State police Command had taken over the area, saying that normalcy had returned to the community.