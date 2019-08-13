<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Operatives of Enugu State Police Command have arrested one Sampson Nwaobasi, an Enugu-based farmer, for allegedly killing his business partner, Friday Ani, over proceeds from farming business.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement, yesterday, in Enugu that the incident happened on July 31 in Agbani community, while the suspect was arrested on August 7.

He said the deceased and one Paul Eze were all partners in the farming of cucumber, as the deceased and Eze raised money for the suspect, who did the farming, sold the produce and shared profits.

According to the statement, “it was gathered that his victim, Ani, a student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and his business associate met his untimely death when he demanded his share of the proceeds.

“It was gathered that they were to share N6 million as the business thrived for four months. However, the suspect allegedly started avoiding his partners, which made them believe that he may have craftily reinvested the proceed without them knowing.

“The deceased traced the suspect to the farm to find out what has been happening. In the farm, an argument arose between them, which allegedly resulted in the killing of Ani by the suspect, who buried him inside the bush.

“The deceased was said to have been reported missing by relations, who could not immediately find out what happened.

“Following suspicious ways the story appeared, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sulaiman Balarabe, ordered an investigation during which the suspect was nabbed with the help of neighbourhood watch group members from the community, where he was hiding.”

The Police spokesman said the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigation in relation to how he allegedly killed his victim and quickly buried him inside the bush.

Amaraizu noted that the suspect had, however, maintained in his statement that the money in question was not N6 million, but N300,000.

He said the suspect also maintained that he never wanted to kill the deceased, but that the deceased wanted to kill him over the money, but he (Nwaobasi) struggled to get the knife and stabbed him to death.