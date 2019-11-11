<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, Sunday, raised alarm over hunger strike embarked upon by the originator of #RevolutionNow and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, during 2019 presidential election, Omoyele Sowore, and alleged violation of his rights by the Department of State Services, DSS, despite court orders to release him.

This was contained in a statement signed by Convener, Concerned Nigerians, CN, Prince Deji Adeyanju; Coalition for Revolution, CR, Lanre Legacy; and National Coordinator, Takeitback Movement, TM, Campus Unit, Sanyaolu Juwon.

The statement reads in part, “For the umpteenth time, the DSS has failed to release Mr. Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare despite two valid court orders served on them to do so. The government should be held responsible should anything happen to the duo.

“It should be noted that Sowore since two days ago has been on hunger strike; he has refused to take anything, not even water; protesting the violation of his rights by the Buhari government.”

The CSOs also decried the alleged ill-treatment meted out to them, lawyers, families, friends, and citizens on Saturday to receive Sowore and Bakare following an earlier statement by DSS to release the duo, which was not done.

The group said on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, they will be at the DSS premises to receive Sowore and Bakare from officials of the DSS.

“Despite the embarrassing and unprofessional statement credited to the DSS, Nigerians, comprising of activists, lawyers, families, friends, and citizens came out on Saturday morning to receive the duo.

“As expected but quite unfortunate, the DSS yet again failed to release them, under the excuse that we came on a weekend.

“Consequently, we wish to inform the general public that we will once again be present at the DSS headquarters on Tuesday the 12th of November, 2019 to receive both Sowore and Bakare”, it said.