One person died on Tuesday in an auto crash along Argic bus stop in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The incident happened around 12 noon, inward Ogolonto on Ikorodu road.

It involved a 20 feet fully loaded container, a commercial Volkswagen Vanagon bus and a Toyota Corona car.

It was gathered that a truck coming from Haruna towards Agric bus stop had a break failure and ran into the entrance of the Bus Rapid Transit pavilion in Agric, crushing a woman who died on the spot.

The truck also ran into and crushed the commercial Volkswagen Vanagon bus and the Toyota Corona car, a commercial car parked by the road side to pick passengers, leaving them damaged.

An eye witness, Lateef Olorunloba, the woman died on the spot.

“The happened less than 10 seconds after I passed that spot; I heard a loud sound of the truck hitting the pavilion at the BRT corridor and running into the other cars.

“The driver had a break failure, the woman that died is a trader selling either gala or chin chin along that axis.

“Her head was under the tyre of the truck and there was no way to pull her out till I left the scene.

“The truck driver sustained minor injury on his face but his motor boy was not injured,” he said.

A security official at the scene, who refused to be named, said the driver and his motor boy were taken to Owotu police station.

He said lack of proper care for vehicle led to the incident.

“A 20 feet loaded container coming from Aruna bus stop, had a break failure and ran into the BRT pavilion in Agric.

“A woman died on the spot, we saw her lying by the tyre side of the truck. Her body has been taken to the mortuary. She is either a trader of a passer-by.

“The accident caused a little traffic due to the diversion but efforts are being made to have the road fully cleared,” he said.