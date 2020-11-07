



The Cŕoss River State Police Command has rescued a kidnap victim and arrested seven suspects for various crimes.

While two suspects were arrested for robbery, five other suspects were nabbed for illegal possession of firearms, cultism and looting.

The Commissioner, Cross River State Police Command of police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, said they also rescued a kidnap victim with the assistance of the community while his abductors escaped when they discovered the police were on their trail.

The Police boss also revealed that the kidnap victim, one Emmanuel Akpan, of Ebuka Ebuka street in Calabar South LGA was rescued while some hoodlums were trying to abduct him, adding the rescue operation was possible with the assistance of residents of Anantigha community.

According to him, the two armed robbery suspects were arrested while they tried to burn their victim alive as he and his family were being robbed at their residence at State Housing Estate in Calabar Municipality.

The Commissioner explained that during a discreet investigation it was revealed that the suspects jumped into their victims compound entered through the kitchen injured the children with a knife.





Speaking further, he said they (suspects) also tied their victims down, poured fuel on their bed and their body, threatened to set them ablaze if they raised an alarm, but they struggled with the robbers and alerted their parents who came in and overpowered the suspects and then called the police.

Jimoh said: “Our Creed is not only waging war on criminals as well as detection and prevention of crime but also putting up valiant measures to ensure that relative peace is experienced in all facets of life especially this period of security challenges.

“Let me assure residents that this command’s resolve to conscientiously operate within the principles of justice, fairness and equity as enshrined in the established laws of the state and the Federation is of utmost importance.

“Within the period under review, the Command, in her efforts to rid off and bring crime to it’s barest minimum, have recorded some achievements including the arrest of armed robbery suspects am sundry crimes.

“At this juncture, the Command enjoins all and sundry to be wary, conscious and proactive of the happenings in their respective environments, whether residential or recreational centres at all times,” he said.

He appealed to the public to always make it a point of duty to pass useful information to the police for actionable analysis and prompt response at all levels.