Cross River: Police rescue governor’s aide from kidnappers

Men of the Cross River State Police Command, on Tuesday, rescued an aide of Governor Ben Ayade from kidnappers, who abducted him within Calabar metropolis.

Newsmen gathered that the governor’s aide, Oscar Ofuka, Special Adviser to Governor Ayade on cocoa Development, was rescued hours after he was kidnapped.

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande, made the disclosure in Calabar, on Tuesday.

Akande said his men responded immediately to the distress call that Ofuka had been kidnapped at the premises of the Cross River Broadcasting Corporation, (CRBC) in the state capital.

“We have succeeded in rescuing Mr Ofuka a few hours after he was allegedly kidnapped. You journalists have been blaming us. Now is the time to commend us. Our men are up and able,” Akande enthused.