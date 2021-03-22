



Barely about one year after the Cross River State Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ben Ukpekpi, was kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination where he spent some days at the kidnappers den before being released, the chairman has been kidnapped again.





Reports Ukpekpi was whisked away Sunday evening at his residence at Akpabuyo Housing estate in the presence of his kids.

Eye witness account stated that the NLC chairman was whisked and taken into a vehicle which the eye witness said he dosent even know the plate number because it was almost getting dark.