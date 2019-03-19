



The Cross River State Election Petitions Tribunal has so far received 11 petitions challenging the outcome of the last general elections in the state.

The petitions received so far are only for the National Assembly elections held on February 23rd, 2019.

According to the secretary of the Election Petition Tribunal in the state, Josephine Ekperobe, the time frame to file petition for the National Assembly elections elapsed on March 17 but the time is still open for filing of any petition pertaining to the governorship and state Assembly elections.

Ekperobe disclosed that formal inauguration of the tribunal will be done soon. “We will inform the media and sitting will commence shortly after,” she added.

Details of the 11 petitions before the tribunal are as follows: EPT/CAL/S/01/2019 – Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba and All Progressives Congress versus Ntufam (Dr) Sandy Ojang Onor, People’s Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/S/02/2019 – Solomon Idor Esor and Social Democratic Party versus Sandy Ojang Onor, People’s Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/03/2019 – Egbe Abeng Egbe and All Progressives Congress versus Michael Etaba, Peoples Democratic Party and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/04/2019 – Victor Abang and All Progressives Congress versus Independent National Electoral Commission, Chris Agibe and People’s Democratic Party.

EPT/CAL/S/05/2019- Senator Bassey Edet Otu versus Senator Gershom Henry Bassey and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/06/2019 – Jude Ogbeche Ngaji versus Jarigbe Agom Jaribe and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/07/2019 – Mkpanam Obo-Bassey Ekpo versus Daniel Effiong Asuquo and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/08/2019 – Akibe Bassey Ekpenyong versus Eta Mbora and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/S/09/2019 – Wabilly Nyiam versus Oko-Rose Okojie and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/10/2019 – Dominic Aqua Edem versus Essien Ayi and Independent National Electoral Commission.

EPT/CAL/HR/11/2019-. John Gaul Lebo and People’s Democratic Party versus All Progressives Congress, Dr. Alex Egbona and Independent National Electoral Commission.