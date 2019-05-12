<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River State has suspended its notice of total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services across the state, following the release of their member, Dr Ogbonna Uchenna-Aju, a medical practitioner who was kidnapped on May 3rd by unknown gunmen.

Uchenna-Aju was kidnapped while traveling from Ogoja local government area to his house in Obudu local government area in the northern part of the state.

Uchenna-Aju’s release was announced in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of NMA in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, and the Secretary Dr Ezoke Epoke after its general emergency meeting on Sunday in Calabar.

Ayuk and Epoke who also serve in the same capacities at the South-South zonal office of the NMA, said that Dr Uchenna-Aju was released safely on May 9 through the efforts of the state government, security agencies and the media.

“Arising from the meeting and taking into serious consideration the healthcare needs of Cross Riverians, the NMA in Cross River has suspended the notice of total and indefinite withdrawal of medical services across the state.

“The association have also directed all its members across the state to resume work immediately.

“The association will keep to her January 8th 2018 resolution in the event of the kidnap of a doctor or dependents which says that `the NMA will henceforth withdraw all medical services without any notice anytime a doctor or dependent are taken captivity in future,’” the Communique read.

The association called on the state government and security agencies to do more to safeguard lives and properties in the state.