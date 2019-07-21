<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police have said the invitation letter served on Timi Dakolo and his wife, Busola, is part of investigation procedure.

A source in the Police close to the case also said the letter was due to the petition received by the Special Tactical Squad unit of the Force.

According to the invitation letter separately addressed to Timi and Busola Dakolo, they are expected to meet with DSP Ibrahim Agu on Tuesday 23rd July, 2019 for fact-finding, following a case of criminal conspiracy, falsehood and threat to life in which the couple’s name were mentioned.

However, the source told newsmen that Busola Dakolo said she would honour the invitation on Wednesday.

Giving reasons why the letter was issued, he said: “We wrote because there was complaint and anybody who complains, constitutionally, we have the right to invite. It is left for the invited person to come or not.

“I don’t see the reason for making so much noise about this at all. I am not saying the matter at hand is not serious but I feel there are other important issues that need our attention as a nation. It is merely an invitation; it is not as if our operatives killed anybody.

On why they decided to go with a bus to deliver a letter, he said: “The operatives were from Abuja.

“We do not expect them to go on foot. Going with the bus does not mean anything.”

He also maintained the same stance with the statement issued on the matter by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba.

He said: “They were there to invite based on petition. If we did not get petition, you will not find us involving ourselves in the matter.

“If she writes also, the onus also lies on us to also the person she is pointing accusing finger at.”

On the claim the Dakolos had written a letter to complaint, he said: “We are not aware that she wrote any letter.

“If she tells us that the matter was already reported at Alagbon, we will confirm it and take up the matter from there but as it stands now, we are not aware of that.

“We are also not aware that the case is in court. We treated the first petition that came to us and what we did was just to invite; and the invitation is optional.

“If she likes, she can refuse to honour it or not and according to our men who were on ground yesterday, she said she will honour the invitation on Wednesday.

“We gave a date and she said the date was not convenient and she chose another date. If it is by force, will she give date?”

The Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba in a statement in Abuja to confirm the invitation and reasons for it, said: “The Nigeria Police Force is confirming that its operatives today, 20th July, 2019 served official Invitation Letters on Busola and Timi Dakolo. The invitation is sequel to an on-going police investigation touching on the wider and highly publicized case involving Busola Dakolo, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and others.

“It is important however to note that a Police Invitation Letter is not synonymous with a Warrant of Arrest, and must not be construed to be one. Rather, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.”

Mba urged members of the public to see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

Also, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu while calling for calm, assured Nigerians that the Police Force under his watch will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in this case and all other cases before it.