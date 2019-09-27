<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Two former close associates of Biodun Fatonyinbo, the senior pastor of Common Wealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), have spoken out in support of Busola Dakolo after she made allegations of rape against him.

Pastor Busola Olotu of Daughters of Deborah International Ministry, Ilorin and Reverend Emmanuel Oset of Canan Ministry, Ilorin, both of whom were close associates of Fatoyinbo, have said they have had to interact with many women who had made similar accusations against him while he was still in Ilorin.

Speaking on Arise Television, Olotu said she was first made aware of the rape incident in 2011 when Busola’s elder sister told her that Biodun had allegedly raped her.

Olotu said that from her interaction with Busola and the fact that three other women had made similar allegations against him, she knew that the allegations were true.

“I have known Fatoyinbo and his wife for many years and I was like a spiritual mentor to him while he was in Ilorin.

“In 2011, Funmi Ayeni, my spiritual daughter told me that her younger sister, Busola, was raped by Fatoyinbo. I was shocked because I could not reconcile the allegations to the person I knew. But when I spoke to Busola on phone, I could feel her pain and trauma and I knew she was speaking the truth.

“Sometime after that, I had a dream and I saw Fatoyinbo in that dream in bed with a woman who was not his wife and I confronted him in the dream and he told me that God’s grace was protecting him.

“After that, I went to meet his father in the Lord, Rev Oset and told him about my dream and he said did it mean that Biodun hadn’t stopped what he was doing? It was then I knew that he had done similar things in the past,” Olotu said.

After she narrated her experience, Oset confirmed that Olotu told him about the dream she had about Fatonyinbo and said he had also had to wade in, in the past when similar allegations were brought against Fatonyinbo.

Oset confirmed that after Fatonyibo started his church, he reached out to him to pray for him and he became his spiritual father but said he had to end their relationship after allegations of adultery were levelled against him (Fatonyinbo) in 2013 by Ese Walters, a former member of his church.

“I had been Fatonyibo’s spiritual mentor for years and have had to wade in when similar allegations were made against him. I investigated and the evidence against him was overwhelming but at the end, he promised that he would change.

“I had to cut off from him after a member of his church accused him in 2013 of having an extra marital affair. When that incident happened, I called him and told him that I wanted us to talk, but he kept avoiding me for many months.

“From August 2013 to April 2014, I kept putting pressure on him to come so we could discuss the issue but he avoided me. So I had to write him a letter telling him that I was no longer interested in being his mentor,” Oset said.