A fake journalist, Bashiru Altine, who claimed ‎to be working with the Leadership Newspaper, has been nabbed alongside two others by members of the Peace and Security Committee, a Vigilante outfit working in Bauchi State to ensure security in communities.

The suspect who was later handed over to the police with the others claimed that, he was sent from Abuja to cover the inauguration of the State House of Assembly.

“My name is Bashiru Altine, I am from Sokoto State. I studied at Usmanu Danfodio University, I later secured a job with a Radio Station in Zamfara State and worked with Bello Dan Jarida. I was however sacked after we had a problem.“

“I later tried to get another job with Daily Trust but was not successful. Afterwards I applied for Leadership Hausa‎ when I saw an advertisement. I was later called to Abuja and offered the job and told to come back later.

“I was later called and told to start work. It was after I started that I was told to come to Bauchi when the ‎new state House of Assembly was I about to be inaugurated. I was sent from Abuja to cover the inauguration. I was not allowed to enter the House of Assembly complex on the day of inauguration,”he said.

Altine said that, he went to the Bauchi State Government House on a day Governor Bala Mohammed was meeting with some MDAs officials and met the Director Press who told him to see the SSA Media to the governor.

”I was told that I cannot see the SSA Media because he was also in the meeting,” he claimed.

The other suspect, Musa Ibrahim claimed that, he met Altine who promised to provide a journalist Identity ‎Card to him.

“I met him at the Government House and I told him that, I want to be getting easy access to public gatherings he ‎told me to give him N2,000 ad he will provide an ID Card for me. He said that, if I get the ID Card, it will be easy for me to gain access to any public place.“

The suspects were later handed over to the Police for proper investigation.