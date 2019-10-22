<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two owners of spiritual rehabilitation centres in Katsina State currently being prosecuted for allegedly running illegal centres and maltreatment of inmates were on Tuesday granted bail by two different magistrates courts in Katsina, although on various terms.

First to be granted bail by a Katsina magistrates’ court on Tuesday was the owner of Niga Rehabilitation and Reformation Centre, Kofar Durbi quarters, Katsina, Mallam Salisu Hamisu.

Hamisu, 52, was admitted to bail in the sum of one million naira, three ‘reasonable and responsible sureties’, one of whom must be a director in the civil service.

The magistrate court also directed that two of the sureties must have houses “within the jurisdiction of the court and must be well known.”

Hamisu was also directed to submit his passport with the court.

The presiding magistrate adjourned the case to 14 November 2019 for mention.

The police prosecutor, ASP Sani Ado had earlier told the court that investigation was still ongoing.

He pleaded for an adjournment of the case to a new date which the presiding magistrate granted.

Hamisu was charged with “wrongful confinement and assault or criminal force in an attempt to wrongfully confine a person’’.

According to the police, the charges were punishable under sections 257(b) and 270 of penal code law.

Mallam Nuradeen Abdullahi, presiding at the chief magistrates’ court, equally, on Tuesday, granted bail to the 78-year-old cleric and owner of the Daura rehabilitation centre, Mallam Bello Abdullahi.

The chief magistrate also granted bail to Habibu Bello, 28 and Abba Abubakar, 16, who are standing trial along with the cleric.

The trio was arraigned on three counts of criminal conspiracy, wrongful confinement and cruelty to children.

The police prosecutor, ASP Lawan Korau told the court that the accused persons were facing the charges under sections 97,257(b) and 238 of the penal code law.

The presiding chief magistrate, while ruling on the bail application, insisted that the 1999 constitution of Nigeria as amended, allowed for their bail.

He said, “The 1999 Federal Constitution of Nigeria , as amended allows for the bail of the accused. I don’t agree with the argument of the police prosecutor that if the accused were granted bail, it would jeopardise investigation. I accordingly grant the three accused persons bail”.

The Chief Magistrate admitted each of the accused persons to bail in the sum of one hundred thousand naira (N100,000.00) each. He also directed that the trio should have one surety each who should reside in the area where the accused person resides. He also said each of the sureties must have evidence of ownership of landed property.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case to 13 November 2019 for mention.