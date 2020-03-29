<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court, Lagos, has nullified the election of Dr. Shamsideen Dosumu as the president of Eko Club and declared Chief Babatunde Fanimokun as the legitimate president of the club.

The court ruled that Fan­imokun was validly and le­gally elected in accordance with the constitution of the club.

The court, presided over by Justice C. J. Aneke, also ruled that Dosumu (2nd de­fendant), must stop parading himself as president of the club, just as it made an in­junctive order against other defendants in the suit namely EKo Club (1st defendant) and The Guardian Council (3rd defendant) or their agents not to review or undermine the decision of the club’s Annu­al General Meeting (AGM), which reinstated Fanimokun as president and nullified an earlier decision of The Guardian Council, which purportedly elected Dosumu.





Fanimokun, a two-term president of the club from February 2017 to February 2019 at the completion of his second term and in accor­dance with the club’s consti­tution, applied to contest for the same office for the third eligible term, got elected by the decision of the club’s AGM, but his election was resisted and rejected by The Guardian Council, who were trustees of the club.

Dissatisfied with the deci­sion of the council, on April 12, 2019, he approached the High Court asking it to re­solve some fundamental questions surrounding elec­tion of the president of the club.

The plaintiff asked the court to resolve based on the Nigerian Constitution and the club’s constitution, whether or not he had the right to seek election as pres­ident.