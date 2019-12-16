<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Kano Division of the Federal High Court has struck out a suit filed by a human rights lawyer, Bulama Bukarti seeking an order of the court compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for allegedly receiving a bribe from a contractor to the tune of $5m.

However, in his ruling on Monday, the presiding judge, Justice Obiorah Egwuatu, dismissed the suit for lack of evidence.

According to the plaintiff in the suit Bulama Bulama had approached the court praying for an order compelling the EFCC to provide a report of its forensic investigation analysis of a said video allegedly showing Abdullahi Ganduje receiving a bribe from a contractor whose face was not shown in the video.

Justice Egwuatu, while ruling on Monday, said that the evidence therein in the affidavit deposed to must be cogent and verifiable, which the affidavit lack.

The presiding judge also added that the provisions of Freedom of Information Act 2011, required that information requested must be a public record and in the custody of the organisation so requested from.

However, Justice Egwuatu, then dismissed the case on the grounds that the evidence before the court has not shown that the EFCC has the record of the forensic analysis of the bribery video allegations.