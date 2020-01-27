<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, stood down hearing in a bail application filed by Sen. Shehu Sani’s, until noon.

Justice Ekwo stood the matter down, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the former lawmaker, who represents Kaduna Central.

Sani, who was dressed in a white caftan and red cap, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge in the dock.

The former lawmaker is being charged for allegedly collecting $15,000 from one Sani Dauda on Nov. 20, 2019, under false pretence of promising to give Ibrahim Muhammad, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He was also alleged to have collected $10,000 from Dauda to bribe Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the EFCC.





After the charges were read to the defendant, A.A Ibrahim, who represented Sani prayed the court to grant him leave to move his client’s bail application.

However, Abba Mohammed, counsel to the EFCC, disagreed with the request.

He prayed the court for a remand order against the senator, arguing that he was just being served with the bail application today.

He also asked the court to fix a date for trial to commence.

Justice Ekwo, after listening to the arguments of the counsel to the prosecution and defendant, stood down the case until 12 noon to give the prosecution time to study the defendant’s bail application.

He said the plea for bail would be decided when the court reconvenes.