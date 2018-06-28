A Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has granted bail to two women suspected to be involved in child trafficking to the tune of N5 million each.

The two women, Precious Obasi and Esther Igwe, are facing three-count charges of conspiracy, child trafficking and unlawful taking away of three new born babies.

The duo were arraigned before Chief Magistrate F. N Amanze, who had at the last adjourned date directed the prosecution to amend the charges against the suspects.

The accused were alleged to have committed the crime around Igwuruta community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state and were reported to the police by management of a hotel where they were alleged to have taken as hideout.

When the amended charges were read, Thursday, the accused persons pleaded not guilty and were granted bail.