



A businessman, Edirin Oghenejode, who allegedly assaulted his wife was on Thursday released on N1 million bail by the orders of an FCT High Court in Apo.

Justice Valentina Ashi, granted bail to Oghenejode after he pleaded not guilty to a two-count-charge of battery and inflicting physical injury on his wife.

Ashi, who announced the bail condition, also ordered the defendant to produce one surety in like sum and that the surety must be a civil servant of Grade level 9 residing in the FCT.

He advised the defendant to settle with his wife and adjourned the case until Dec. 6 for hearing.

Oghenejode resides at No. 579 Gidado Idris Street Wuye District, Abuja.

The prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.30, 2017.

He said that the defendant battered his wife, one Mrs Ule Oghenejode, of the same address.

“The defendant intentionally inflicted physical injury on his wife’s right eye,” he said.

Ogbobe also said that the defendant deliberately abandoned his wife and son without any means of subsistence.

The offence contravened Sections 19 and 16 of the Violence against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

Counsel to the defendant, Mr Adurobu Anthony, applied for the bail of the defendant, stating that he was granted administrative bail and had not defaulted in anyway and would abide by the conditions.