A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday set aside the 12 months sentence on former Chairman of Ado Local Government Area, Mr Taye Fasuba, convicted for unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to property.

Newsmen report that on June 18, 2019, an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court convicted Fasuba, over unlawful entry into a land and malicious damage to property.

Senior Magistrate Omolola Akosile, in that judgment, found Fasuba guilty as charged in two of the three counts before the court and sentenced him with an option of N20,000 fine on each of the two counts.

Upturning the conviction, Justice Ayo Daramola, set aside the conviction and N40,000 fine.

Justice Daramola also ordered that the fine Fasuba paid, should be refunded forthwith.





The Court held that, ”the appeal filed by Fasuba against the Ekiti government with appeal No HAD/5CA/ 2019 has merit and is hereby allowed.”

Newsmen report that Fasuba’s counsel, Mr Adedeji Emmanuel, submitted that the charges against his client before the lower court was unwarranted, unreasonable and cannot stand describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

He alleged that the trial magistrate erred in law when she refused to consider the evidence of the appellant.

The Solicitor General of Ekiti State, Mr Lade Ojo, who appeared for the case submitted that there is merit in the appeal filed by the appellant’s counsel, Adedeji who said that the judgment of the lower court was wrong and should not stand.

He added that he had nothing to argue in support of the judgment of the lower court.