A visa racketeer in Osogbo, Osun State, Olusegun Emmanuel, has been sentenced to one year imprisonment without option of fine for swindling unsuspecting visa applicants.

Emmanuel was sentenced by Osogbo Magistrate Court 005 for collecting N470,000 from Pastor Babatunde Emmanuel and one Olowofela Adebayo in a fraudulent manner.

The 46-year-old Emmanuel was apprehended, arraigned and prosecuted by the Osun State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Emmanuel was said to have promised to obtain an international passport and process visa for Babtunde and Olowofela but failed to do so and was nabbed for breach of contract.

The NSCDC counsel, S.B Basambo said Emmanuel committed the office contrary to and punishable under section 421 of the Criminal Code CAP 34 Volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria.

The Magistrate, Mr Badmus consequently convicted and sentenced Emmanuel to one year imprisonment without the option of fine.