



An Upper Area Court in Zuba, Abuja, on Friday, sentenced a vendor, Hashirmu Babangida, to 12 strokes of the cane for stealing yams worth N596,000.

The police charged Babangida, who resides in Dankogi Garage, Zuba, with theft.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Gambo Garba, warned Mr. Babangida to change his ways.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Chinedu Ogada, told the court that on December 27, 2020, the complainant, Tanko John, reported the case at the Zuba police station.





Mr. Ogada told the court that on December 26, the defendant trespassed into Mr. John’s farm, located in Zuba, and stole tubers of yam worth N596,000.

He added that Mr. Babangida admitted to committing the offence during police investigation, and the stolen yams were recovered from him.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.