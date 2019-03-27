<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced two traders, George Samuel and Ukadike Basil, to three months in prison for receiving and selling stolen goods.

Samuel, 19, of Akaraka village Gwagwa and Basil, 28, of Angwa Shehu village Karmo respectively, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

The Area Court Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convicts an option of N5,000 fine each and warned them to desist from committing crimes.

The Police Prosecutor, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, earlier told court that Uchenna Chibueze reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on March 28.

Ukagha informed court that one Samuel Francis who was charged with extortion, confessed during police investigation that gives the stolen phones and laptops to the convicts.

She said that Francis sell’s stolen items to Samuel, Basil and one Lucky David of Dutse Makarata now at large, in Wuse market Abuja.

Ukagha said that during police investigation four cell phones were recovered from the convicts and they could not give a satisfactory account of the said phones.

She said that all effort made to recover one infinix hot not V pop phone from the convict failed.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 318 of the Penal Code Law.