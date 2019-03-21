



A Magistrates’ Court in Jos on Thursday sentenced three women to two weeks in prison each for fighting in public.

The police charged 23-year-old Fatimah Abdul, 20-year-old Aisha Hamza and 21-year-old Sadiya Aliyu with public disturbance.

The Judge, Comfort Pam, convicted Abdul, Hamza and Aliyu after they pleaded guilty to public disturbance.

NAN reports that the women had begged the court for mercy and promised never to fight again.

Pam, however, gave them an option to pay a fine of N1000 each .

She said the sentence would serve as deterrent to other women who would want to indulge in public fights and disturbing the peace.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on Feb. 18, at the `C’ Division Police station by a patrol team.

He said that the team came across the women fighting uncontrollably and without any cause.

The prosecutor said that they were arrested booked at the station.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 77 of Plateau State Penal Code.