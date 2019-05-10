<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Upper Area Court I, Kaswan Nama, Jos, on Friday sentenced three students to one year in prison each for attempting to steal a “roller bakery” machine valued at N700,000.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, who sentenced the convicts aged 13, 14 and 16 after they pleaded guilty, however, gave them an option to fine of N10,000 each.

They were charged with conspiracy, trespassing and attempted theft.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported on April 28, at the Laranto Police Station, Jos, by the Complainant, Patrick Hezekiah, of No. 25, Laranto.

Goikwat said that the convicts who broke into the complainant’s bakery land were apprehended while attempting to remove a roller bakery machine valued at N700,000.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 58, 327 and 57 of Plateau State Penal Code Law.