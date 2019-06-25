<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Magistrates’ Court in Wuse Zone II, Abuja on Tuesday sentenced three friends to one month in prison each for stealing a Techno cell phone.

Magistrate Njideka Duru, sentenced Aminu Abdullahi, 18, Wuzaifa Sa’ad, 18, Abubakar Abeeb, 20, after they pleaded guilty to joint act and theft.

Duru who did not give the convicts an option to pay a fine, warned them to desist from crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, A.S Opeyemi, told the court that Malam Mustapha Abdullahi, who resides in Zone III Abuja reported the matter at the Central Area Police Station, on June 12.

Opeyemi said that, on the same date at about 10 a.m., the convicts attacked the complainant with a knife at the Eagle Square Abuja, where he went to celebrate the democracy day.

He told the court that the convicts stole his Techno phone.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 79 and 287 of the Penal Code.