A Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 27-year-old security guard, Joshua Tanko, to six months in prison for stealing 20 pieces of iron railings worth N220, 000.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, convicted and sentenced Tanko following his guilty plea and based on the facts of the case.

Maiwada, however, gave Tanko an option to pay a fine of N10, 000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N220, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

The area court Judge warned Tanko to desist from crime and to be of good behavior, after serving out his punishment.

Tanko, who in Paipe, Karmo village, Abuja had pleaded for leniency.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, submitted that the complainant, Yakubu Yahaya, who resides in Karamajiji village, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karmo Police Station on Oct. 14.

Ukagha said that Tanko was employed as a security guard to secure the property of Mr John Paul, a contractor, working on a railway line in Paipe village, Abuja.

She said that Tanko stole 20 pieces of iron rail worth N220, 000.

She said that the convict made confessional statement during police investigation and 6 pieces of the stolen iron rail was recovered him.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 289 of the Penal Code.