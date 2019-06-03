The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced convicted former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acting Director-General, Calistus Obi, to seven years imprisonment for N136 million fraud.
The court, however, gave him an option of N42million fine.
Justice Mojisola Olatoregun had on May 23 found him guilty of money laundering and converting the agency’s funds to personal use.
The court refused to order the forfeiture of his seized assets.
