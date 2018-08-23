An Akure High Court Thursday sentenced seven people to death for killing a United States of America-based businessman, Banji Adafin.

The court also sentenced a woman to one year imprisonment for conspiracy, aiding and abetting on the same case.

Adafin was killed while on holiday in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Justice Ademola Bola gave the judgment after a year of legal tussle on the killing of Adafin, who was said to be the bread winner of his family.

The convicts were charged for murder, armed robbery, gun running and conspiracy.

The seven men convicted for murder and armed robbery that would be killed by hanging and firing squad included Jimoh Sodiq (aka Akamo), Blessing Ogunlade, Yomi Balogun (aka Regal), Akeem Adedayo, Oso John Omoniyi (aka Bosco) and Sodiq Babatunde.

The eighth accused person, Damilola Samuel (aka mama), was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.

The offences were said to and punishable under Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provision) Act cap R11 Volume 14 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The convicts were said to have on July 4, 2017 at No 5 Temidire Street did conspire to commit armed robbery and in the process killed Banji Adafin.

Apart from killing the businessman, the accused also stole valuable items in the residence of the deceased.

The items stolen included I-pad, phones, television sets, laptops, and a huge amount of money.

The deceased was said to have been killed in the bedroom in the presence of his wife and child.

The convicts were also found guilty of aiding and abetting contrary to and punishable under sections 6 © of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act Cap R11 Vol 14 laws of the federation.

Also, Justice Bola found them culpable in illegal dealing in arms and ammunition contrary to section 9 and punishable under sections 271(1)(b) of the Firearms Act, Cap F26 laws of the federation.

The only woman among the convicts, who helped them disposed the stolen good and served as the armourer to the gang was convicted for accessory after the fact contrary to section 10 of the criminal code, cap 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria.