An Ekiti High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, sentenced a 21-year-old man, Abdulateef Babatunde, to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convict was said to have robbed two policemen of their motorcycles and was armed with offensive weapons including a gun while committing the offence.

Justice Dele Omotoso who presided over the hearing found Babatunde guilty of two count charge of armed robbery preferred against him, saying the prosecution was able to prove their case against the convict beyond every reasonable doubts.

The convict, according to the charge sheet, on 16th June, 2016 along NTA Road, Ado-Ekiti robbed one Sergeant Babatimilehin Kayode of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number GED 550 QA.

One Sergeant Sheidu Ganiyu was also robbed by Babatunde of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number ADK 193 QH.

Babatimehin said the convict brought out a locally made pistol pointed it at him and dispossessed him of the motorcycle after asking him for his ‘Okada ticket’ but told the convict that he was not a commercial motorcycle operator.

Babatunde was later arrested after being given a hot chase by some commercial motorcyclists and was taken to Okesa Police Station.

While giving his evidence, Ganiyu told the court that he gave the convict ride on is motorcycle from Egbewa area of Ado Ekiti to Abuja Quarters but suddenly asked that he be dropped in a lonely place.

At that point, three men emerged from the bush in the area and pointed guns at him and all of them made away with his motorcycle.

Ganiyu explained that he later heard that the convict had been arrested and the motorcycle recovered from him.

The prosecution called six witnesses and tendered exhibits including the stolen motorcycle, statement of the convict and one locally made pistol while the defence did not call any witness.