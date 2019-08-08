<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, in Jos, on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old labourer, Ibrahim Samaila, to two years in prison for stealing a ring from a sick woman.

The Judge, Mr Lawal Suleiman, sentenced Samaila after he pleaded guilty to thefts and begged the court for mercy, saying it was the devil that pushed him to steal.

Suleiman, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N10, 000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Monday Dabit, told the court that the case was reported on the July 29, by the complainant Hajiya Usaina Abubakar, who lives in Jos.

Dabit said that the convict stole N26,000 cash and a ring valued at N27,000 from the complainant’s sick mother.

During police investigation, he said, the ring was found with the convict.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 271 and Punishable under Section 172 of the Penal Code Law.